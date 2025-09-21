NFL star's wife sparks backlash as details emerge about lavish birthday party: 'Out of touch'

For most people, a nice birthday means dessert and some presents with loved ones. For celebrities, it means a whole other level of extravagance.

Brittany Mahomes' recent private jet celebration is this case in point — and not everyone is pleased, according to comments on People.com.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs football star Patrick Mahomes appears to have started her 30th birthday weekend with a ride on a personal plane. The jet was lavishly decorated with huge custom balloons and a pink carpet, according to one of her friend's Instagram stories that People.com screenshotted.

The outlet suggested that Mahomes was traveling to a birthday destination and decided to use the fancy jet to get there.

No hate to the birthday girl, but it's no secret that this casual reliance on costly modes of transport — and showing it off online — rustles the public's feathers. Mahomes' football game buddy and fellow private jet-user Taylor Swift knows this all too well.

Many find the display of luxury in poor taste, given the immense wealth gaps in the United States. Plus, the amount of jet miles that celebrities rack up is a severe burden on the planet. Pollution from just a single flight is equivalent to driving one gas-burning car for months.

Those who can afford the expense often use it for short, nonessential trips, and the dangerous trend is only increasing, per flight data analysis.

The more the planet's temperatures rise, the more how people get around will matter. That's why using low-cost, efficient transportation is a good idea. From buses and trains to bikes and trikes, there are tons of options to get from A to B in more eco-friendly ways.

The backlash around Mahomes' big weekend came out in People.com's comment section.

"Save it for your photo albums cuz most of us are poor and can barely afford one balloon," one commenter wrote.

"I remember my 30th," another mused. "I got a cupcake."

"Out-of-touch," a third concluded.

