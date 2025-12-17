Luxury developer sparks outrage while pushing forward on controversial project: 'A criminal betrayal'

A land controversy is unfolding in Chennai, India, after the anti-corruption organization Arappor Iyakkam accused several state departments of fast-tracking approvals for a luxury housing project on the protected Pallikaranai Ramsar Wetland.

According to The Federal, the project, a housing development by Brigade Group, is located in an area where permanent construction is banned under national and international Ramsar Convention protection rules.

Arappor Iyakkam noted that Tamil Nadu's environment, forest, and urban development departments issued unusually quick clearances for Brigade Morgan Heights, a 1,250-unit project planned on 14.7 acres within the wetland boundary.

At a press conference, the group pointed to a series of alleged procedural lapses, including discrepancies in survey maps, contradictory forest department assessments, and approval meetings that appeared to overlook publicly available Ramsar site data.

"This is not just environmental negligence; it's a criminal betrayal of public trust for personal gain," said Arappor coordinator Jayaraman Venkatesan, who warned that building on a natural floodplain could worsen flooding for nearby communities already affected during monsoon seasons.

The wetlands, declared a Ramsar site in 2022 for their biodiversity and flood-mitigation benefits, help regulate water flow for some of Chennai's fastest-growing neighborhoods.





Brigade Group denied the allegations, saying the land is privately owned and that all permissions were obtained legally after a "detailed site assessment."

For local communities, the wetlands play a crucial role in climate mitigation as a natural carbon sink. They filter pollutants, buffer coastal areas from storm surges, and store floodwater.

The situation is also another example of how the wealthy often drive decisions that contribute to warming climates and to the weakening of ecosystems that lower-income communities rely on.

Residents have flooded social media with frustration.

"Taking Ramsar land is a major no-no," one Reddit user wrote. "The entire process shows blatant corruption."

Another commenter added: "These guys might get away with under-the-table money, but the people who would suffer are the people who buy into it. Remember that nature will find its way, when it rains, the properties will flood every other year."

Arappor Iyakkam has filed complaints with multiple state and federal bodies and is demanding the revocation of all approvals and an investigation into how the project was cleared. The group also wants the encroached wetland parcels reclaimed.

