Google sparks backlash with controversial expansion plans: 'Every community they approach should absolutely say no'

A state environmental agency has granted Google permission to eliminate more than two acres of wetland habitat for its Fort Wayne data center expansion, reported 21Alive News.

What happened?

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management granted Google authority to cover two-plus acres of wetlands by adding soil for the construction of five structures at its Project Zodiac facility.

Google submitted the application through Hatchworks, LLC. To offset the destruction, Google plans to buy 2.48 acres of unforested wetland credit and 1.58 acres of forested wetland credit from the Openings Wetland Mitigation Bank. The company has until Sept. 16, 2027, to complete this purchase.

The state accepted public comments between August 12 and September 11. Most people who submitted feedback opposed the plan.

One commenter wrote, "Google's AI is unnecessary garbage and every community they approach should absolutely say no to their requests."

Another person questioned the approval, writing that data centers nationwide have harmed their communities by driving up utility bills and depleting resources for local residents.

State officials declined to hold a public hearing even though residents requested one multiple times.

Why is the destruction of wetlands to build data centers concerning?

Wetlands provide clean water, prevent flooding, and support wildlife. When companies destroy these protected areas, communities lose these benefits.

Data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity and water. The infrastructure needed to power these facilities often strains local utility systems, which can drive up costs for nearby residents.

The mitigation bank system allows companies to pay for credits rather than preserve the wetlands they destroy. This approach treats natural ecosystems as tradeable commodities rather than irreplaceable habitats.

What's being done about wetland destruction?

If you live near proposed data center sites, contact your state representatives about strengthening wetland protection laws. You can also attend city council meetings when tech companies request zoning changes or environmental permits.

Support organizations that advocate for wetland conservation in your state. Many groups track development applications and organize community opposition to projects that threaten protected areas.

When companies announce plans to build in your community, ask questions about their environmental impact and demand transparency about utility costs and resource consumption. Public pressure can influence whether local officials approve or deny these applications.

