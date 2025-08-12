New study makes disturbing find about global companies: 'The distribution ... is not random'

A global study has revealed what brands are most responsible for the plastics polluting our oceans and coastlines.

What's happening?

According to Earth.com, a study published in the Journal of Cleaner Production analyzed plastic bottles and caps that were littered along 12,000 kilometers (7,456 miles) of the Pacific coastline from Mexico to Chile.

The results revealed that there are predictable factors that lead to more plastic waste appearing in certain regions than others.

For example, the central coastline had the most plastic waste due to high use of single-use plastic bottles and poor waste management. Island beaches, on the other hand, typically collected more bottles from Asia due to water currents taking those bottles long distances.

"The distribution of bottle origins is not random, but geographically structured, with a predominance of specific countries of origin in specific environments and sub-regions, and also in specific countries, of course," the researchers wrote.

In addition to these findings, the researchers used labels and caps to identify the manufacturers responsible for the litter. Of the 356 brands identified from 253 companies, The Coca-Cola Company, Aje Group, and PepsiCo appeared the most often.

Why is this plastic pollution concerning?

Plastic pollution is extremely harmful to the environment and the population. Plastic can get into waterways, kill marine life, and break down into microplastics that enter the food chain — and ultimately, our bodies.

Additionally, plastic travelling by water can often pick up "epibionts," which are tiny creatures that can hitch a ride. As the plastic crosses the ocean, it is possible that these creatures are carried far from their native habitats and become invasive species elsewhere.

What's being done about the litter?

The big soda companies named in the report, including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Nestlé, have publicly committed to increasing recycled content in their packaging and improving bottle collection rates.

Coca-Cola, for example, announced it's removing 75,000 pounds of plastic rings from its production yearly. But despite this and other efforts, Coca-Cola continues to hold the title of the world's leading branded plastic polluter.

Governments and advocates are responding. The UN Global Plastics Treaty negotiations are underway, with hopes to establish binding international regulations on plastic production and pollution. Meanwhile, some countries in Latin America have taken matters into their own hands, enacting bans or taxes on single-use plastics.

Individuals can also contribute by choosing reusable water bottles and shopping from brands that use minimal or refillable packaging. Supporting local plastic bans can reduce demand for single-use plastics and put pressure on companies to do better.

Even simple shifts, like refusing plastic cutlery or organizing a neighborhood cleanup, can contribute to a future where our coastlines are less Coca-Cola, more clean and clear.

