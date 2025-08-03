PepsiCo makes game-changing upgrade to address major issue with its operations: 'Advanced technology'

PepsiCo delivers more than 1 billion of its products to British consumers every day, and thanks to a partnership with XPO Logistics, those deliveries are getting an upgrade that will pay major dividends in the long run, according to Sustainability Magazine.

The beverage giant is going all-in on developing a more eco-friendly supply chain, aiming to add nearly 622,000 miles of emissions-reduced freight transport annually using a fleet of battery-powered Mercedes-Benz eActros semi-trucks that have an estimated range of around 323 miles, depending on the type of load and trailer.

As part of this transition, PepsiCo will have access to XPO Logistics' proprietary CO2 Reporting Dashboard, which uses artificial intelligence and live data to monitor pollution. According to Sustainability Magazine, this will empower PepsiCo to operate at peak efficiency, adjusting delivery patterns to slash as many emissions as possible.

While the eActros trucks run on electricity — which Mercedes-Benz says can save companies more than $110,000 annually in energy costs compared to diesel trucks — they could be responsible for some emissions if the grid they rely on for charging uses dirty fuels.

This isn't the first time PepsiCo has gone electric or taken eco-friendly action, with its PepsiCo Positive (pep+) initiative, launched in 2021, focusing on transforming every part of the company's value chain to work toward a cooler, healthier future for everyone on the planet.

The soda and snack maker was the first client of Tesla Semi and has reported significant savings as a result. The company has also invested in sustainable agriculture and has upped its commitment to reusable packaging to reduce plastic waste — though it has a long way to go to truly tackle its waste, as it remains one of the world's top plastic polluters.

XPO Logistics' commitment to sustainability — demonstrated in part by its improvements to fleet efficiency and sustainability — means its goals are right in line with PepsiCo's.

"XPO Logistics has shown itself to be the ideal partner to help advance our PepsiCo Positive ambition," said PepsiCo U.K. Logistics Director Andrew Smethurst, per Sustainability Magazine. "From their industry-leading sustainability credentials to a strong safety culture and transparent operational model, their team has consistently delivered innovation and value."

"Sustainability is in our DNA. We are proud to partner with PepsiCo on this journey, combining investment in electric mobility with advanced technology and operational excellence," added Dan Myers, managing director for the U.K. and Ireland at XPO Logistics, per Sustainability Magazine. "Our shared ambition goes beyond compliance — it's about transformation. I believe this is just the beginning of what we can achieve together."

