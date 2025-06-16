Lawmakers outraged after discovering fine print that puts beloved wilderness area at risk: 'This is forever'

Lawmakers are pushing to strip the provision from the bill.

Minnesota's beloved Boundary Waters wilderness could soon face irreversible harm — and some lawmakers are fighting back.

A hidden provision in the newly passed House budget bill, known as the "Big Beautiful Bill," could permanently hand over nearly 6,000 acres of public land near this pristine wilderness to Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of Chilean mining company Antofagasta. The proposed leases would allow copper and nickel mining near the Boundary Waters' headwaters — an area renowned for its clean water, vibrant wildlife, and a $13.5 billion outdoor recreation economy.

"This is forever," said Becky Rom of Save the Boundary Waters, according to the Guardian, calling the move a "giveaway of critical and sensitive federal public land."

What's happening?

Lawmakers and conservationists were shocked to discover this provision after the House version of the budget bill passed. If the Senate approves it as written, it will nullify the Biden administration's 20-year mining ban on these lands and guarantee mining rights for decades to come — with no opportunity for judicial review by the public.

Critics say this carve-out was the result of heavy lobbying by Antofagasta, which spent $1.6 million in recent years trying to secure access. The company argues the mine would create 750 jobs and boost the regional economy, but U.S. Forest Service documents warn of a significant risk of acid drainage that could pollute the Boundary Waters forever.

Why is this concerning?

The Boundary Waters represent one of the most unspoiled natural areas in the U.S. — a 1.1-million-acre network of lakes and forests home to wolves, loons, and bald eagles. The area also supports local tourism and recreation.

Sulfide-ore mining, like what's proposed here, carries a high risk of water pollution. Acid mine drainage from this type of mining is notoriously difficult to contain and can devastate aquatic ecosystems and drinking water sources. Once contamination begins, it can be virtually impossible to reverse.

What's being done about it?

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith and other lawmakers are pushing to strip the provision from the bill in the Senate. They argue that this fast-tracked mining approval threatens both public lands and community health.

Concerned citizens can support organizations like Save the Boundary Waters and advocate for stronger public land protections through the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service. On an individual level, contacting your elected representatives and urging them to oppose this provision is a powerful first step.

Protecting irreplaceable wilderness is a fight we can all be part of.

