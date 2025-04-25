Lawmaker proposes bold measure to block destructive mining project: 'This is not the place for this kind of mine'

"It's important to put a marker out there and give us all something to work towards."

Minnesota senator Tina Smith has proposed a bill that would ban mining projects in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The law would permanently protect over 200,000 acres of wilderness in northern Minnesota from mining. This would make permanent a 20-year ban on mining passed by the previous administration.

Smith insisted she is not against mining but told MPR News her concerns are rooted in the choice of location.

"This is not the place for this kind of mine," Smith said. "It is a particularly exceptional and unique piece of wilderness."

The bill would also halt exploration in the Duluth Complex, which harbors large deposits of copper and nickel.

Copper is a ductile, non-ferrous metal (containing little to no iron) that has numerous applications. Nickel is similarly valuable and has a wide range of applications, including electric vehicle batteries.

However, extracting both comes with severe ecological consequences. For one, the habitat destruction to clear the area is considerable.

For example, the Bingham Canyon Mine in Utah is 2.5 miles wide and 0.5 miles deep. As the U.S. Forest Service notes, the Boundary Waters area is home to a diverse array of species, including black bears, moose, and a wide range of fish. Bears and moose are integral to the overall health of the ecosystem, and commercial mining operations would threaten their numbers.

Copper mining generates vast amounts of waste that must be removed during the mining process. As the Safe Drinking Water Organization notes, for every ton of copper mined, 99 tons of waste material must also be extracted. Copper and nickel mining contaminate local water supplies for years and cause immense harm to the soil.

With an opposing trifecta in the government, the bill is highly unlikely to even make it out of committee, but Smith believes it offers a goal to aim for.

She told MPR News, "I understand that it will be hard to get this through Congress, given the current political makeup of Congress. But I think it's important to put a marker out there and give us all something to work towards."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.