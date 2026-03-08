Officials roll out $4 million project to protect schoolchildren from serious health hazard: 'A win all around'

Boston Public Schools is moving forward with a $4 million investment that could majorly upgrade how students get to and from school — all while cleaning up the city's air, one busload at a time.

Electrek reported that the district is installing 105 direct current fast chargers to support its growing fleet of electric school buses. It's a major step toward its goal of having a fully electric fleet of 750 school buses.

The chargers will allow buses to recharge quickly right in the bus yard, keeping them reliable for daily routes while reducing tailpipe pollution. Electrifying school buses can reduce exposure to diesel exhaust — a known health risk. This is good news all around for bus drivers, students, and the community's health.

For cities, shifting to electric buses can mean quieter streets, lower long-term operating costs, and improved air quality. For families, it means children riding in vehicles that don't emit exhaust fumes and less exposure to toxic gases at pickup and drop-off zones. That's why more school districts are going electric — from California investing $500 million in new electric buses to Michigan's Dearborn school district buying electric buses and chargers.

Commenters reacting to the Boston project noted both the scale and the forward-thinking nature of the plan.

One said, "I love seeing these EV buses around my city. So much quieter and cleaner!"

Another added, "This use of EVs will have a big impact on pollution."

"This is exactly where EV infrastructure makes the biggest difference," another commenter wrote on Facebook. "Depot-scale charging for school buses cuts emissions where kids are most exposed, lowers long-term operating costs for districts, and proves electrification works beyond passenger cars. Quiet buses, cleaner air, and predictable overnight charging is a win all around."

