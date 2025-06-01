Officials introduce cutting-edge bus system to upgrade daily school commutes: 'We're doing it faster than ever'

This marks a monumental step for the state in the fight against climate change.

A school district in Michigan has made a major change that will protect both the environment and student health.

In a press release, Phil Roos, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, announced the introduction of 18 electric school buses and 20 chargers for Dearborn Public Schools. This marks a monumental step for the state in the fight against climate change caused by the pollution from planet-warming gases as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate Plan.

Rather than relying on diesel-powered buses to transport children to school, these electric buses don't emit tailpipe pollution, saving them from breathing in harmful fumes that can lead to significant health risks like asthma and other respiratory issues. The vehicles also save the school district money on fuel, freeing up funds that can go toward other classroom resources.

"In less than three years, we've helped districts across Michigan deploy nearly 400 electric school buses — including these right here in Dearborn," Roos said in the release. "We're moving from diesel-dominated fleets to cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable transportation — and we're doing it faster than ever."

The introduction of electric school buses was made possible by support from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program and Michigan's Clean Bus Energy Grant, which the release described as "transformational." It was also noted that partnerships across federal, state, and local levels facilitated this development, with support from the EPA and the Michigan Department of Education playing a key role.

"Electrifying school buses is more than a clean energy milestone," Roos said in the release. "It's about protecting kids' health, investing in communities, and building a future where every child in Michigan can ride to school in a vehicle that's good for them and good for the planet."

Electric school buses are a key addition to the EV revolution, which has been a key step in reducing heat-trapping gases from entering the atmosphere and contributing to the ongoing climate crisis. You can make a difference by making your next car purchase an electric vehicle and supporting political candidates with climate-friendly initiatives similar to Gov. Whitmer's plan.

