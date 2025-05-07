Officials announce plans to spend $500 million on next-gen school buses that will be safer for students: 'Committed to continuing efforts to reduce children's exposure'

Hundreds of school districts nationwide are waiting on federal funding to cover the costs of their own electric buses.

Students across California will be riding in sustainable style, thanks to 1,000 new electric school buses that the state is purchasing.

The state is spending $500 million on the new buses, which will go to more than 130 school districts in rural and low-income areas, The Washington Post reported. Also included in that funding is money for about 500 school bus charging stations.

The buses are mostly paid for by California's Cap-and-Trade Program. The program caps the allowable amount of annual carbon emissions and allows for a limited number of allowances to be purchased at auction, with each allowance equal to one metric ton of emissions.

"California is committed to continuing efforts to reduce children's exposure to toxic diesel pollution through the deployment of zero-emission school buses," California Air Resources Board chair Liane Randolph said. "State funding is especially critical as schools grapple with the rollback of federal support."

Hundreds of school districts nationwide are waiting on federal funding to cover the costs of their own electric buses. The Environmental Protection Agency previously promised $900 million in funding to cover the costs of more than 3,400 such buses, but that funding has now been frozen under the Trump Administration.

Electric school buses produce no tailpipe pollution, making them significantly better for the environment than their gas-powered counterparts. Over its lifecycle, a gas-powered bus generates up to three times as many carbon emissions as an electric option, according to Environmental Defense Fund data.

Electric buses aren't just eco-friendly and considerably better for students' health, but they're also good financial investments.

Although their up-front costs are higher than those of their gas-powered counterparts, fuel and maintenance savings can make electric buses considerably cheaper over time. Data shows that the total cost of ownership for an electric school bus, over its lifespan, can be as much as $243,000 less than a diesel bus.

