Officials issue warning after reopening lake to public following years of drought conditions: 'Swim somewhere else'

After years of drought and recent flooding, Lake Travis in Texas is officially open to the public again.

Lake Travis is an idyllic reservoir near Austin, Texas, which has come up against more than its fair share of issues caused by extreme weather.

According to My San Antonio, many lakes across Central Texas were impacted by heavy rains and flooding during the Fourth of July weekend. Previously, the area faced droughts, and for at least the past year, the lake was less than 50% full. After the flooding, the water level rose to 90.5%, per Water Data for Texas.

The reservoir was closed for recreational, commercial, and navigational activities due to concerns that the floods could be dangerous to visitors. However, as of July 25, the lakes have fully reopened.

Despite this, swimmers are still at some risk and are being advised to take precautions, as the flood may have introduced harmful bacteria into the water. Also, flooding can introduce debris into the lake. People have been cautioned to only swim during daylight hours so that they don't accidentally swim into something unexpected.

The reopening of this iconic beauty spot is great news for folks looking for somewhere to hang out over summer. The local area is filled with bars, trendy restaurants, and opportunities to go boating and swimming or to catch a live music event. Now, with the lake open for visitors once more, the community can come together and support local businesses.

Additionally, the return of a lake that has dried up due to rising temperatures and droughts is a great way to restore a healthy and diverse ecosystem. Aquatic animals and plants will be able to thrive after a long period of overheating.

So, if you're local to Central Texas, perhaps a trip to Lake Travis is in order. Just make sure to be mindful of any debris and follow the guidance from the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA).

John Hoffman, the LCRA executive vice president of Water, said in a press release: "If the water is cloudy or murky, swim somewhere else. If there is debris in the area, go somewhere else. And if the water is stagnant, keep going. Find a place with clear water before you think seriously about going swimming."

