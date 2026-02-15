K-pop group sparks backlash after concerning behavior comes to light: 'They really make it clear'

While environmental advocacy by celebrities can draw attention to the climate crisis and may even incentivize the average individual to make eco-friendly lifestyle changes, it can prove disheartening to fans when these major cultural voices don't practice what they preach.

In the r/BLACKPINKSNARK subreddit, one user compiled various stories about and images of South Korean pop music group Blackpink, juxtaposing its pro-climate action messaging with an apparent fondness for private jets.

"Props to our environmentally friendly queens," the poster wrote sarcastically.

Blackpink partnered with the United Nations in 2020, publicly encouraging fans to "come together" and "act for a safer tomorrow" — but many are disappointed that the group's four members don't seem to take their own advice. Most notably, fans have caught on to Blackpink's regular reliance on private jets as a mode of transportation.

Though these vehicles may afford celebrities a higher degree of luxury, exclusivity, and privacy than commercial airlines or automobiles, the combustion of jet fuel releases massive amounts of planet-heating gases and takes quite the toll on the planet. Private jets, in particular, transport far fewer passengers than they can accommodate, making them even less fuel-efficient and even more of an environmental burden.

According to a 2024 PBS report, pollution from private jets has only been rising in recent years, accounting for close to 16 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2023 alone.

In short, advocating for collective climate-consciousness does no doubt garner attention for the better — but when these same celebrities make flagrantly unsustainable choices, they run the risk of undermining their own message.

Folks in the subreddit shared their own opinions on the contentious matter.

"I don't wanna hear blinks flex about their so-called advocacies but also flex wealth and private jets under the same breath," one user commented.

"It's not so much the jets for me," another wrote. "I can see the security risks of them flying commercial together as a group — it's that they've actually done f*** all 'advocacy' for the environment as a group or individually. They really make it clear they dgaf."

