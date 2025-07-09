Protesters sound off on alleged hypocrisy of luxury airline: 'We need people to step up and take action'

"The time when people, no matter how rich, could say one thing and do the exact opposite is over."

Protesters outside of Inverness Airport in Scotland campaigned against private jet company Blackbird Air.

Led by Extinction Rebellion Scotland, the protesters waved banners outside the terminal, and several even dressed as blackbirds, according to The Herald.

"Extinction Rebellion Scotland sought to highlight the 'contradictory behaviours' of Povlsen, who owns Blackbird Air and Wildland, a private enterprise 'which acknowledges the urgent need to act on the climate emergency,'" the article reported.

Airplane pollution adds up quickly, with 1 kilogram of conventional kerosene jet fuel releasing more than 3 kilograms of carbon dioxide when burned to power an aircraft, per the Carbon Offset Guide.

Private jets are of particular environmental concern because of how few passengers they transport while causing the same amount of pollution as a commercial flight.

Researchers are slowly but surely making progress on more eco-conscious jet fuel alternatives — namely, those that rely less heavily on the combustion of dirty energy sources for energy production — but their actual integration into the current aviation industry has so far been limited.

In Scotland, the recent protest put pressure on Blackbird leaders to make the switch, hoping that the traction gained could fund and incentivize the research and development of more clean fuel alternatives.

Carbon pollution is the leading cause of rising global temperatures and their unfortunate impacts on our weather, food, and public health. Making strides to reduce any and all planet-overheating contributions — however large or small — is essential to enact any long-term change.

Protests, such as the most recent demonstration in Inverness, are a way of reminding businesses and civilians alike that collective effort is the strongest way forward.

"It is completely contradictory to state the importance of acting on the climate emergency and at the same time run a private jet company," explained Extinction Rebellion's Dr. Sarah Birkby.

"The time when people, no matter how rich, could say one thing and do the exact opposite is over … we need people to step up and take action."

