  • Business Business

US businesses devastated by unprecedented winter trend: 'I guess you could kind of say I'm out of a job'

It highlights the need for communities to adapt.

by Zachary Ehrmann
An unusually warm winter with minimal snowfall across South Dakota's Black Hills is devastating local businesses that depend on winter recreation.

Photo Credit: iStock

An unusually warm winter with minimal snowfall across South Dakota's Black Hills is devastating local businesses that depend on winter recreation, forcing widespread event cancellations and leaving workers without incomes. 

What's happening?

The Black Hills region had far less snow than usual between early December and mid-January, with multiple cities reporting precipitation levels among the lowest in over a century of record keeping. Some areas received only a fraction of their typical snowfall, per the Rapid City Journal. 

According to the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, the Rocky Mountains have extracted moisture from the air before it reaches South Dakota, resulting in mostly wind instead of snow. 

The warm conditions have forced organizers to cancel major winter attractions, including the Deadwood Snocross National, Spearfish's Chinook Days Winter Carnival, and portions of the Custer Burning Beetle festival. 

Braedon Petersen, who owns Mad Mountain Adventures snowmobile company, described looking at his unused fleet with frustration. He and his wife, Amy, are facing expenses with no bookings in sight and longtime customers calling to cancel annual trips. 

"I guess you could kind of say I'm out of a job," Petersen told the Journal.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

Why is the lack of snowfall important?

Weather naturally varies from year to year — but scientists agree that human-driven warming is making extreme weather more common and severe, meaning prolonged dry spells and snow shortages. These conditions threaten communities and regional economies that rely on more predictable seasonal weather. 

Winter recreation businesses across the Black Hills are facing financial devastation from the lack of snow. The Deadwood Snocross National normally brings hundreds of racing teams and thousands of spectators to the region, generating revenue for restaurants, lodges, entertainment venues, and retailers. 

Beyond the financial and economic impacts, insufficient precipitation can also affect water availability in warmer months, threatening agriculture and municipal systems that depend on snowmelt for water supplies. 

What's being done about snow droughts?

While late winter and early spring usually deliver the heaviest precipitation to the region, the current shortfall highlights the need for communities to adapt to increasingly variable weather patterns.

Addressing the root causes of extreme weather means addressing the pollution that drives rising global temperatures. Exploring these critical issues affecting weather can help you learn more about meaningful, daily actions to take.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x