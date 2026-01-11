Expert debunks false claim about extreme weather trends: 'Scientists ... literally say the opposite'

While changes to the climate and rising global temperatures are undeniable, some still like to debate whether these things are true, and they argue that human activity has not caused them. In certain instances, they even spread disinformation about the topics.

"Evidence of observed changes in extremes such as heatwaves, heavy precipitation, droughts, and tropical cyclones, and, in particular, their attribution to human influence, has strengthened since [the fifth assessment report]," the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stated unequivocally in its synthesis report of the sixth assessment in 2023.

To debunk claims made by a so-called former climate action, a former climate negotiator took to TikTok.

Lia and the World (@liaandtheworld) shared a video of the woman, who was spreading false information. In particular, she was lying about a part of the IPCC's sixth report, claiming it said the number of extreme weather events has not increased.

"The IPCC and thousands of climate scientists for decades literally say the opposite," Lia and the World wrote. "Heatwaves, floods, extreme precipitation, and others are all rising in intensity and/or frequency and clearly linked to human activity. The facts are there; they're just hoping you don't read them."

The rise in extreme weather events has led to outcomes such as the displacement of older people, devastating floods around the world, and more. These events also cause higher costs for insurance premiums, electricity, and other basic necessities, and they will continue to increase as extreme weather occurs more frequently.

The IPCC is far from the only group demonstrating that human activity has upped the frequency of extreme weather events and made them more severe. NASA and the World Meteorological Organization state that these shifts are caused by changes to the climate, which in turn can be attributed to humans' burning of fossil fuels such as gas and coal.

Fellow TikTokers had much to say about the former advocate.

"I hope she sees these," one person wrote.

Another commented, "Thanks for making these rebuttal videos!"

