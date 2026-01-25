Eric Trump's crypto empire suffers major setback despite 'positive vibes': 'Macro forces really matter'

After hitting its peak in October, the price of bitcoin has taken a severe plunge thanks to President Trump's global market policies in 2025.

Despite a pro-cryptocurrency campaign platform, bitcoin's price plummeted at the end of 2025 from over $120,000 to only around $90,000, according to The Guardian.

October suggested a strong correlation between President Trump's forthcoming 100% tariffs on China and the sudden change in crypto's trajectory.

The Guardian reported that the global cryptocurrency market experienced a loss of over $19 billion in liquidated funds in the first 24 hours alone — and that was only the beginning.

In December, billionaire Eric Trump of the first family took a $1 billion hit to his crypto company American Bitcoin, despite President Trump's efforts to liberate cryptocurrency from all federal regulations early in his second term.

"The Trump administration may be pro-crypto, but tariffs and tight monetary policy outweigh positive vibes," summarized Australian crypto expert Rachael Lucas, per The Guardian.

"And it's also just a reminder, especially for people in crypto, that macro forces really matter more than political stances."

While cryptocurrency as a whole isn't inherently harmful for our environment, the process of "mining" crypto coins can take quite a toll.

Mining bitcoin requires copious amounts of energy — not to mention the additional energy drain each time a digital crypto transaction takes place on the blockchain.

The increased power demand puts a strain on our planet. Most conventional forms of energy rely on burning fuels like coal and oil in a pollution-heavy process, releasing heat-trapping fumes into the atmosphere that exacerbate extreme weather conditions.

On the other hand, some crypto companies can draw their energy from cleaner power sources, like wind or solar farms, and can even funnel some of their profits back into the financing of clean energy developments.

If cryptocurrency is here to stay, it's essential that the firms that conduct these crypto transactions keep their carbon footprints at a minimum to benefit their clients and our environment alike.

"Unlike prior crashes, driven primarily by retail speculation, this year's [bitcoin] downturn has occurred amid substantial institutional participation, policy developments and global macro trends," the Deutsche Bank explained back in November, as The Guardian shared.

