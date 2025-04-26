Expert exposes disturbing truth behind crypto's legal loophole problem

Crypto is all memes and moonshots until you look at how much power it uses up.

Digital currencies like Bitcoin require an energy consumption that rivals that of entire countries. Still, there are solutions out there to clean up the field, according to The Regulatory Review.

What is cryptocurrency and why does it use so much power?

Crypto coins are a type of digital currency that gained popularity for their nontraditional structure and as investments. A big part of their value stems from being traded on a highly secure platform called the blockchain.

However, to get onto the blockchain, a "mining" process must occur, which is what gives crypto its bad energy rap. Each mining transaction drains a massive amount of electrical power from the grid.

The energy impact is "astronomical" and has increased power bills in some areas by more than 30%, Suffolk University Law School professor Steven Ferrey wrote in a recent paper, per The Regulatory Review.

Why is crypto energy usage important?

Aside from making regular utilities more expensive, the power supply for cryptocurrency also comes largely from polluting sources — although some coins are greener than others.

That reliance on dirty energy means that crypto worsens the planet's trends of rising temperatures and extreme weather events.

Ferrey argues that there is a real structural issue here. His reasoning could fill a textbook, but the basics are that there is not enough clean energy available to handle crypto mining, in part because many regions have shot down clean electricity projects. As a result, the field's environmental impact continues to run unchecked.

He calls this reality the "legal dark side" of how cryptocurrency gets its power and said that it will send the United States down the "highway to climate hell."

How regulation can help with crypto's power problem

Advocates for greener cryptocurrency, from experts like Professor Ferrey to groups like Earthjustice, Sierra Club, and the Crypto Climate Accord, all agree: Better interventions in currency mining and energy use is the best path toward a future that is safe and healthy for all.

Ferrey noted that legislating sanctions on crypto has worked in the past, as has incentivizing broad clean energy adoption. He encouraged officials to build more regulations and policies that could protect consumers from rate hikes and even leverage clean energy tax credits to move crypto miners away from polluting energy, The Regulatory Review explained.

Crypto companies can also get the benefits of clean energy directly. One study found that using solar energy for Bitcoin mining lowered developers' operating costs, and another found that they could save millions of dollars by making green investments,according to The Regulatory Review.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.