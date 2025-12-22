  • Business Business

Official takes aim at Silicon Valley billionaires with new law targeting massive housing compounds: 'The growing discrepancy … has never been more clear'

"To see other people take housing out of the housing stock in such a flippant way is frustrating."

by Kim LaCapria
A Palo Alto councilman made a bold proposal targeting billionaires' estates in an effort to combat the growing wealth inequality.

Photo Credit: iStock

Backlash over escalating wealth inequality ushered in what The Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, called a "year of protests against billionaires in politics" on Dec. 11.

That the piece was published at all was somewhat noteworthy: Bezos' editorial interference at one of the country's most influential newspapers was one of the many grievances raised about billionaires throughout 2025.

In addition to the ultra-wealthy wresting control of both the news and social media, Americans are "fed up" with the ways in which the luxurious lifestyles destabilize the lives and livelihoods of the rest of us, exemplified by Mark Zuckerberg's disruptive compound renovations in Palo Alto, California.

Zuckerberg's disregard for others ruffled the neighborhood's feathers, and, according to The New York Times, Palo Alto council member Greer Stone "has had enough" of Silicon Valley's ostentatious actions and tech magnates' indifference to locals' quality of life.

Stone told the outlet that while constituents had complained to him about wealthy residents' behavior "for years," it was a pair of Times articles about Zuckerberg's renovations in August that prompted him to take action.

Of particular note was the fact that Zuckerberg paid $110 million for 11 homes in a Palo Alto neighborhood, offering twice or three times the property's value to "buy out" neighbors.

TCD Partner Spotlight

💡Exclusive offers from trusted brands

There's a reason dermatologists use this daily sunscreen themselves more than any other

Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us — which is why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand.

EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a lightweight, moisturizing texture — plus hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This daily skin care line brings in-office results into the comfort of your at-home routine

PCA Skin's new daily care line extends the benefits of professional treatments to your at-home routine, with cleansers, serums, and moisturizers formulated to address specific concerns.

Their in-office treatments have delivered transformative results for 35 years — and now you have a unique opportunity to get the same quality care in the comfort of your own home.

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

On Thursday, Stone proposed legislation applicable to "people who buy three or more homes" within a 500-foot radius, requiring them to submit extensive documentation showing that planned renovations won't hamper daily life by blocking roads or causing noise.

Moreover, the measure would strictly limit the number of renovations carried out, impose a three-year waiting period between projects, barring a "major emergency," and prohibit home vacancies lasting more than six months of the year.

The final stipulation underscored part of Stone's stated motivation for filing the proposal.

"To see other people take housing out of the housing stock in such a flippant way is frustrating," the council member told the Times. "The growing discrepancy between the top 1% and the rest of us has never been more clear."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

How much money do you plan to spend on home improvement projects this year?

Under $1K 😎

$1K to $5K 💵

$5K to $10K 💰

Over $10K 🤑

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As presented, the proposed legislation could improve Palo Alto's consistently insufficient housing inventory, freeing up properties and limiting billionaires' ability to outbid the average homebuyer.

Despite being a councilperson, Stone admitted to the paper that he himself was priced out of Palo Alto, adding that he did not ever expect to be "in a position" to buy or own a home.

"We win the lottery, great — but short of that, I see no chance," Stone said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x