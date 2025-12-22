Official takes aim at Silicon Valley billionaires with new law targeting massive housing compounds: 'The growing discrepancy … has never been more clear'

"To see other people take housing out of the housing stock in such a flippant way is frustrating."

Backlash over escalating wealth inequality ushered in what The Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, called a "year of protests against billionaires in politics" on Dec. 11.

That the piece was published at all was somewhat noteworthy: Bezos' editorial interference at one of the country's most influential newspapers was one of the many grievances raised about billionaires throughout 2025.

In addition to the ultra-wealthy wresting control of both the news and social media, Americans are "fed up" with the ways in which the luxurious lifestyles destabilize the lives and livelihoods of the rest of us, exemplified by Mark Zuckerberg's disruptive compound renovations in Palo Alto, California.

Zuckerberg's disregard for others ruffled the neighborhood's feathers, and, according to The New York Times, Palo Alto council member Greer Stone "has had enough" of Silicon Valley's ostentatious actions and tech magnates' indifference to locals' quality of life.

Stone told the outlet that while constituents had complained to him about wealthy residents' behavior "for years," it was a pair of Times articles about Zuckerberg's renovations in August that prompted him to take action.

Of particular note was the fact that Zuckerberg paid $110 million for 11 homes in a Palo Alto neighborhood, offering twice or three times the property's value to "buy out" neighbors.

On Thursday, Stone proposed legislation applicable to "people who buy three or more homes" within a 500-foot radius, requiring them to submit extensive documentation showing that planned renovations won't hamper daily life by blocking roads or causing noise.

Moreover, the measure would strictly limit the number of renovations carried out, impose a three-year waiting period between projects, barring a "major emergency," and prohibit home vacancies lasting more than six months of the year.

The final stipulation underscored part of Stone's stated motivation for filing the proposal.

"To see other people take housing out of the housing stock in such a flippant way is frustrating," the council member told the Times. "The growing discrepancy between the top 1% and the rest of us has never been more clear."

As presented, the proposed legislation could improve Palo Alto's consistently insufficient housing inventory, freeing up properties and limiting billionaires' ability to outbid the average homebuyer.

Despite being a councilperson, Stone admitted to the paper that he himself was priced out of Palo Alto, adding that he did not ever expect to be "in a position" to buy or own a home.

"We win the lottery, great — but short of that, I see no chance," Stone said.

