Mark Zuckerberg sparks backlash with potentially illegal actions at compound: 'Billionaires everywhere are used to just making their own rules'

Mark Zuckerberg, the world's third-richest man, spends his money with flair, and his neighbors are not too happy with his excessive renovations to his family's multiple Palo Alto, California, properties.

This behavior, seemingly the flaunting of wealth, is common for billionaires, who "emit more carbon pollution in 90 minutes than the average American does in a lifetime," according to Oxfam.

As reported by Luxury Launches, Zuckerberg owns 11 homes in his Palo Alto neighborhood, one of which he converted into a private school that serves around 14 children, three of whom are his and Priscilla Chan's.

According to ChosunBiz, the operation of this school goes against government ordinances.

Between the purchase of the family's first Palo Alto home in 2011 and now, there have been 56 permits tied to his properties.

In addition to the private school, Zuckerberg's property features a guest house, an extensive garden, a courtyard, a fountain, a pool house, a storage shed, and a 7-foot statue of Chan.

Zuckerberg also had three of his homes demolished and an extensive renovation done in one of them. In total, the homes on the property are valued at $110 million. ChosunBiz reported that when Zuckerberg was denied approval to demolish four homes at once, he found loopholes to complete the project as desired.

All of these projects have become a nuisance to Zuckerberg and Chan's neighbors, whom Zuckerberg has gifted with an ice cream truck and gift baskets of sparkling wine, doughnuts, chocolates, and noise-canceling headphones as an apology.

These treats, of course, do not cancel out the reported intense noise pollution caused by all of the construction. Noise pollution is a cause for concern because it has been linked to cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

Zuckerberg's community members feel disrespected by his disruptive renovations, and this disrespect carries on to the environment.

An Oizom blog post states that the construction industry is responsible for 23% of air pollution, 40% of drinking water contamination, and 50% of landfill waste. Construction, in many cases, is necessary; however, excessive projects like Zuckerberg's can disrupt the environment without need.

Additionally, Zuckerberg has attempted to buy out multiple neighbors of their homes, one of whom told The New York Times of their qualms with their billionaire neighbor.

"Billionaires everywhere are used to just making their own rules — Zuckerberg and Chan are not unique, except they're our neighbors," they said.

