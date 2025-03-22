  • Business Business

Outraged onlookers sound off after billionaire's insensitive joke aboard $100 million yacht: 'These people make me sick'

"They're going to bring back the guillotine."

by Patrick Long
"They're going to bring back the guillotine."

Photo Credit: iStock

There's an overwhelming consensus that income inequality is having a negative impact on society today. That sentiment hits home a lot harder, however, when you hear the ultrawealthy having a laugh about it. 

A post to Reddit's r/LateStageCapitalism shows exactly this, and it's both infuriating and oddly chilling.

Billionaire on $100 million dollar yacht jokes about us peasants
byu/nolanryan1 inLateStageCapitalism

The post, entitled "Billionaire on $100 million dollar yacht jokes about us peasants," contains a clip from a documentary called Mega Yachts: The Latest Craze for Billionaires.

The clip depicts the lavish lifestyle of ultrawealthy people spending time on gas-guzzling, pollution-barfing superyachts akin to floating mansions. It features lawyer-turned-venture-capitalist Bill Duker, whose words are the real focus of the post.

"I have a joke," Duker says. "If the rest of the world learns what it's like to live on a yacht like this, they're going to bring back the guillotine." 

This clip is a microcosm of the massive disconnect that the ultrawealthy have with what the rest of the world might call "reality." While Duker laughs away on his yacht that probably cost more than the annual GDP of a small country, regular people and the planet pay the price. The people suffer from the hoarding of resources, and the planet suffers from the excessive waste of them

Watch now: Solar-powered boats from the Honnold Foundation are making a difference in the Amazon

It's indisputable that the ultrawealthy are far bigger polluters than the average person. The richest 10% of people are responsible for 50% of all pollution

The comments depicted reasonable disgust with the clip. 

The OP pointed out that Duker's superyacht had since burned up in a fire, only to realize that was a different gigantic yacht of his. "Actually it was just his second 30 million dollar yacht and I'm sure he'll make money when the insurance check comes in," they said. "These people make me sick."

"I mean he said it, not me," another said of Duker's reference to the guillotines of the French Revolution. "But yeah, I'll say it too."   

Do you think billionaires spend their money wisely?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

Some do 🤔

Most do 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I'm not even envious of rich people anymore. Just give me enough money to clear my monthly bills and attend some shows and I'm good. You know I'm still taking the subway/bus," someone else wrote

As one commenter put it: "That joke wasn't even funny."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x