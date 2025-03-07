Billionaire's yacht arrival ignites controversy in historic city: 'A floating ... disaster'

A jaw-dropping display of wealth arrived in Plymouth, England, last week when the superyacht Ulysses — a 336-foot luxury vessel reportedly owned by New Zealand's wealthiest man, Graeme Hart — docked at the city's Barbican Landing Stage.

The yacht's brief stay wasn't just a spectacle; it also ignited online discussions about the excesses of the ultra-rich and the environmental costs of these massive, fuel-guzzling vessels.

According to Plymouth Live, Ulysses is the largest vessel to ever dock at the Barbican Landing Stage, drawing in a crowd of curious onlookers. The yacht boasts an extravagant list of amenities, including a full-deck swimming pool, four hot tubs, a helicopter hangar, and an atrium featuring a glass staircase and elevator.

While Ulysses' presence was a boon for local businesses — its crew reportedly stocked up on locally caught fish and Plymouth Gin — many couldn't help but question the necessity of such an ostentatious display.

Superyachts aren't just symbols of extreme wealth; they're also among the worst offenders when it comes to pollution. Research from Indiana University found that Jeff Bezos' yacht, Koru, emits roughly 7,154 tons of heat-trapping pollution per year — hundreds of times more than the average American.

While specific emissions data for Ulysses isn't available, similar vessels burn through thousands of gallons of fuel per hour, leaving a massive environmental footprint.

In response to the news, online commenters weren't shy about sharing their thoughts. One person summed up the collective frustration and called the yacht "a floating eco-disaster owned by someone who clearly doesn't care about the environment."

Another saw the economic benefit, commenting: "The usual view among business is money attracts money. If Plymouth is deemed the kind of place where people want to visit, then it leads to more people willing to risk investment, be it shops, businesses, hotels, even forms of infrastructure such as berths for larger vessels."

There are, however, emerging alternatives to the wastefulness of traditional superyachts. Companies such as Silent Yachts are pioneering solar-powered alternatives, while policies such as the European Union's carbon tax aim to hold these massive polluters accountable.

For now, Ulysses may have left Plymouth with a well-stocked galley and satisfied crew, but the conversation about the role of such vessels in a rapidly changing world is far from over.

