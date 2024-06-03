Walmart announces 'Bettergoods' house label for new kind of food items, with most priced under $5: 'More than just a new private brand'

In a move that's good for your wallet and the planet, Walmart just unveiled its biggest food brand launch in 20 years. Meet Bettergoods, a line of over 300 products with a focus on plant-based eating and affordable prices.

The Bettergoods brand, which will be available in Walmart stores nationwide in the coming months, was developed to meet growing consumer demand for convenient, healthy, and budget-friendly food options.

Over 70% of the items are priced under $5, making plant-based eating more accessible than ever, according to VegNews.

For shoppers looking to incorporate more plant-based meals, Bettergoods offers exciting options like pints of non-dairy oat milk ice cream for just $3.62 in craveable flavors like mint chocolate chip and salted caramel. Vegan mozzarella shreds promise a satisfying cheesy melt, while mac and cheese in original and white cheddar flavors make for an easy family dinner.

But Bettergoods, which the company is stylizing as "bettergoods," isn't just about tasty plant-based swaps. By expanding plant-based offerings, Walmart is helping customers save money at the checkout while driving progress toward a more sustainable food system and a cleaner atmosphere. Plant-based eating has been shown to significantly reduce dirty gas pollution compared to meat-heavy diets, per a University of Oxford study, as reported by The New York Times.

"Today's customers expect more from the private brands they purchase — they want affordable, quality products to elevate their overall food experience," said Scott Morris, Walmart's senior vice president of private brands, food, and consumables. "The launch of Bettergoods delivers on that customer need in a meaningful way.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Bettergoods is more than just a new private brand. It's a commitment to our customers that they can enjoy unique culinary flavors at the incredible value Walmart delivers."

With Bettergoods, Walmart aims to make plant-based eating a no-brainer. And as organizations like the United Nations' ActNow campaign say, plant-based foods are better on the environment, in addition to being healthier on average. By voting with our dollars and supporting our favorite brands as they introduce affordable and convenient options, we can all take a bite out of rising global temperatures, one delicious meal at a time.

Walmart is also driving progress toward a cleaner future with its Clean Beauty online shop, which features over 900 beauty products that are free from dangerous chemicals, most of which cost under $10. In addition, the retail giant has teamed up with General Mills to adopt regenerative agriculture practices on at least 600,000 acres of land across the U.S.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.