Officials unveil plans to make most of island nation's notoriously windy weather: 'A compelling opportunity'

The government of Bermuda is making the most of the island's notoriously windy weather to harness wind energy as a viable power supply. In keeping with the territory's 2035 goal of transitioning to an 85% renewable energy plan, the new project intends to construct an offshore wind farm, starting with 17 turbines by 2027, according to Daphne Ewing-Chow of the Cayman Compass.

Tailored to the conditions of Bermuda's infrastructure and weather patterns, the project will begin with a 60-megawatt installation near the north but hopes to scale up to a 120-megawatt total following the success of the initial setup. With powerful winds at Bermuda's disposal, the government aspires to maximize an ample, low-cost resource to increase the power supply for the territory, stabilizing its electrical grid and driving down energy prices.

The project also aims to promote energy independence for the territory by lowering Bermuda's dependence on imported fuels to sustain domestic power demand.

"Offshore wind presents a compelling opportunity for Bermuda," noted Nigel Burgess, head of regulation at Regulatory Authority Bermuda, per the Cayman Compass. "By opening the door to this kind of large-scale renewable energy, we will not only lower our exposure to global fuel price shocks but also create space for long-term investment that benefits both the economy and the environment."

Thus far, Bermuda has indicated a heavy reliance on fossil fuels for energy — with 100% of its power stemming from fuel burning in 2020 — and the territory's decarbonization goal is relatively new. As combustion-based energy is heavily responsible for rising temperatures around the world, disrupting weather patterns and threatening food and water security, identifying and implementing renewable alternatives is key to protecting our planet while keeping energy affordable.

The movement toward wind energy isn't restricted to Bermuda, explained Ewing-Chow, but applies across the Caribbean and North Atlantic. Some countries and territories, including the Cayman Islands, are emphasizing solar power as well, demonstrating the region's commitment to finding diverse clean energy sources.

"As it continues to innovate and diversify its renewable energy mix, the success of Bermuda's wind energy project, which is expected to be operational by 2030, could well influence Cayman's own renewable energy journey," Ewing-Chow concluded.

