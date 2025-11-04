Officials give greenlight for game-changing energy project: 'After years of hesitation'

"One of the keys to a better future."

Belgium has begun constructing a major surface repository in Dessel that will permanently store low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants, hospitals, and research facilities. This helps keep hazardous materials like radioactive waste from nuclear power, cancer treatments in hospitals, and scientific research, safely contained.

The permit for the expanded facility on the Dessel site gives Belgoprocess the green light to build and operate a new building intended for the storage of waste from the shutdown and dismantling of Belgium's nuclear plants.

Belgium's Prime Minister, Bart De Wever, stated his thoughts on the plans while at the site: "Nuclear technology is one of the keys to a better future. That is why, after years of hesitation, this government has finally abandoned the nuclear phase-out. Reliable and affordable energy, medical advances, or industrial safety: for many important applications, nuclear technology is crucial."

Approved by Royal Decree in August 2025 and formally published in the Belgian Official Gazette in September, the site will house 297 thick-walled storage packages and dozens of transport containers within a dedicated hall. Waste will be stored in non-immobilized form "pending a final disposal solution," according to the Federal Agency for Nuclear Control, which preserves future options for conditioning and processing.

Nuclear energy plays a complicated, yet increasingly central role in the clean-energy transition. On the plus side, nuclear-fission power plants generate large volumes of electricity with very low pollution, helping to displace harmful pollution, while strengthening energy security and complementing intermittent renewables like wind and solar.

Still, nuclear has important drawbacks: It produces long-lived radioactive waste whose safe disposal remains difficult.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Over time, the plan is to cover the site and monitor it so that the radioactivity remains contained and cannot leak into the environment, protecting people and nature.

Belgium has the opportunity to become a global leader in the disposal of radioactive waste, a hazard that has pervaded the world, according to World Nuclear News.

"With this fantastic project, we are once again strengthening our pioneering role in the safe and collectively supported storage of nuclear waste," the Belgian Prime Minister stated in his speech.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.