Russian officials announce plans to ramp up nuclear energy capacity: 'A powerful impetus'

Russia will build a nuclear facility with two reactors on its eastern shore, aiming for operations to begin in 2033, reported World Nuclear News.

The government approved plans for the Primorskaya facility in Primorsky Krai, a territory neighboring China and North Korea. Officials selected an area near Fokino as the probable site.

Construction on the first reactor is slated to begin in December 2027, and completion is expected in 2033. The second reactor is scheduled to come online in 2035.

Each reactor will generate 1,000 megawatts of power. The facility demands two 500-kilovolt power connections. Each will be 200 kilometers long and connect to the regional grid.

Nuclear fission splits atoms to release energy, producing electricity without the carbon pollution that comes from burning coal or gas. While this technology generates radioactive waste requiring careful storage and handling, it makes far fewer air pollutants than traditional power plants.

The new facility aims to boost economic growth in Russia's eastern territories. According to Rosatom, the project will "give a powerful impetus to the social and industrial development of the region as a whole, provide thousands of new jobs for the local population for the long term, increase tax revenues to the budget and will promote the activation of private business and entrepreneurship."

"The final choice of the site and its justification will be carried out during the development of the justification for investments in the construction of the Primorskaya NPP," Rosatom stated in its announcement. Community forums discussing the site will happen before the year's end.

This project fits into Russia's larger energy strategy. The country plans to add 30 gigawatts of nuclear capacity through approximately 40 new reactors by 2042.

While nuclear fission creates electricity with lower carbon output than coal plants, experts point to concerns about rushing new reactor designs into service. Union of Concerned Scientists member Edwin Lyman has cautioned that newer reactor technologies need thorough testing before widespread deployment, according to previous reporting.

The Primorsky Krai government also signed an agreement last year to study potential sites for maritime-based nuclear units off its shores, about 250 miles from Japan.

"An additional 30 GW of electricity and about 40 units" must be constructed "in a short period of time, some 17-18 years," Alexei Likhachev, who leads Rosatom, said at an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

