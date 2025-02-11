Major harbor announces over $120 million investment in new floating project: 'There's a superb market opportunity'

The harbor has a history of supporting the city's economy, pumping both jobs and revenue into the area.

Clean energy is coming to a major U.K. harbor. Belfast Harbour just announced its plan to invest £90 million toward upgrades supporting wind energy projects, the Guardian reported.

The largest part of the investment plan is a new deepwater quay. When complete, it will have the capacity to support the proposed wind projects. Thanks to the new investment plan, chief executive of Belfast Harbour Joe O'Neill told the Guardian he expects wind turbines will return to the city in late 2027 or early 2028.

Thirty offshore wind farms are planned to pop up within a 125-mile range of Belfast with a projected capacity of more than 30 gigawatts. That's enough energy to power 20 million homes, the Guardian estimates.

While the recently announced investment plans focuses on projects with standard fixed wind turbines, O'Neill told the Guardian he was "excited by the prospect of floating offshore projects."

The clean energy produced by the wind energy projects will help cut down on the area's pollution while revitalizing the city.

The harbor has a history of supporting the city's economy, pumping both jobs and revenue into the area, notably as the site where the Titanic was built, starting in 1909. However, despite the harbor's significant role in handling Northern Ireland's seaborne freights, the city's economy has moved toward other services.

The new investment plan, however, is also expected to not only supply clean energy to the area but also build thousands of new homes surrounding the city.

"The sector fell into a little bit of abeyance because there were no new projects," O'Neill told the Guardian. "There are a number of sites coming forward for the Irish Sea and the Republic of Ireland government. There's a superb market opportunity."

As more cities continue to invest in renewable energy, countries can significantly reduce their environmental footprint, creating new jobs and keeping the planet cool.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.