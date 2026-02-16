Driver shares photo after spotting obnoxious vehicle on roadway: 'I nearly crashed'

"Anyone else seen this?"

An Indianapolis driver almost crashed because of a moving advertisement on the road.

The driver posted a photo of the billboard truck in traffic to the r/Indianapolis subreddit, warning others.

"It's my own fault, but I nearly crashed because I was distracted checking out this truck that has screens on the back and sides," the original poster shared with a picture of the billboard truck in the next lane over. It featured two brightly colored contrasting screens for a roofing company.

"Anyone else seen this digital screen truck?" the OP asked.

Though the moving billboard created a flashy scene, grabbing the attention of nearby drivers, many commenters were not impressed by the advertising gimmick.

"Nice way to tell everyone they're charging too much," one Redditor explained.

Billboards are one of the oldest forms of advertisement and were originally used to promote upcoming events for circus acts throughout the country. You'll often come across billboards while driving along highways and commuter roads. However, these billboards are stationary and recede from view once you drive by them.

It is unclear from the OP's picture whether the digital advertisements were static images or moving ones, but digital screens demand attention and can distract drivers, just like digital infotainment screens.

A study commissioned by IAM RoadSmart in collaboration with the Transport Research Laboratory found that using a dashboard touchscreen delayed reaction time by as much as 57%, compared to 12% for a legally intoxicated driver.

A moving billboard in traffic can be more distracting and dangerous than a static outdoor advertisement on the side of the road. Its in-your-face quality is meant to grab attention and encourage a larger culture of constant consumption that contributes to increased resource usage and pollution that drives global temperatures up and leads to collective suffering.

Though the overconsumption culture is prevalent, evidenced by these billboard trucks, it doesn't have to be the norm.

There are "buy nothing" communities that allow users to exchange goods and services without spending money. These groups divert usable items from landfills and get the valuable goods to those who need them.

You can also repurpose old containers and packaging to cut consumption, finding creative ways to store and organize your belongings while reducing your household waste.

