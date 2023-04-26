This cult-favorite fashion brand is making it easy to re-sell your old, pre-loved clothes — here’s how to start

Exciting news for any fans of the “distinctly Parisian” brand ba&sh — the clothing company has a trade-in program that lets customers exchange pre-loved items for cash or store credit.

How does the ba&sh program work?

If you’re ready to let go of some of your pre-loved clothing items from the brand, this program is just for you, and the company makes the process simple.

First, you’ll choose which ba&sh items you want to trade in, go to the website under “list an item,” and begin by cataloging the items.

Add photos of the item, and the website will give you a suggested price — which you have the freedom to change — and then you can list the items.

Once another user buys your item, all you have to do is package it up and ship it to the buyer with a prepaid shipping label.

After that, you will have the choice of receiving a store credit for the item at 100% of the original price, or you can choose a cash reimbursement for 70% of the price.

Why should I trade in my old clothes?

Trade-in programs like these are the perfect way to keep your wardrobe up to date and free of clutter without breaking the bank. You have the opportunity to easily get rid of clothes you don’t wear regularly, and when you get sick of an item, the reimbursement will allow you to find something new.

These programs are also great for the environment. The clothing industry produces 100 billion clothing items each year, according to Earth.org. Clothing production takes a huge toll on the environment — producing between 2% to 8% of global planet-warming gases. It also requires significant amounts of resources, needing more than 650 gallons of water to create one cotton shirt.

On top of that, many people also throw out their clothing before it has been fully worn through — the average person throws away about 81 pounds of clothing per year, reports Earth.org. This clothing will go to a landfill where it will leach harmful chemicals into the ground and water.

Programs like the ba&sh secondhand program cut back on all of these issues while providing an option to keep your wardrobe fresh and new to you.

Are there other programs like the ba&sh secondhand program?

Absolutely! If you’re looking for a similar clothing program, the Lucky Sweater App allows you to trade your pre-loved clothing with other users.

If you have other items you’re interested in trading in, the website Paperback Swap lets you exchange your used books for new-to-you books, and Nikon has a camera trade-in program that will allow you to trade your old camera for store credit.

