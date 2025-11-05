Furious resident calls out beer brand for obnoxious tactics: 'Not cool'

"I guess we need a referendum if we want this crap to be illegal."

A homeowner's view was impeded by an annoying advertisement, and they weren't going to take it lying down.

In the r/Maine subreddit, the OP posted a photo of a large flying banner for Dogfish Head beer, encouraging people to avoid the brand.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"We banned billboards in 1977, stop polluting our air and forcing us to look at your advertising trash," they added. Maine did indeed ban billboard advertising in 1977, becoming the first state to eliminate highway billboards, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Redditors in the comments were similarly outraged.

"Not cool, possibly illegal," one person wrote.

Another added, "I guess we need a referendum if we want this crap to be illegal."

"Advertisers genuinely look at a beautiful summer day and say 'hmmm if only we could put this behind ads somehow,'" one person said, adding, they will avoid the brand from now on.

Advertising has been creeping in more and more places, like the ocean, where they're visible from the beach, the night sky, with unexpected drone shows, and even inside food, like a fortune cookie.

This incessant advertising has been shown to have a negative impact on people's mental health, according to the Harvard Business Review. It also drives overconsumption, which pushes people to buy more products than they would typically need, many of which are used for a short time and tossed in the garbage.

All that consumption and disposal leads to increased pollution of planet-warming gases. A group called Purpose Disruptors coined the term "advertised emissions," which measures the carbon dioxide pollution generated by increased sales generated by ads, according to a report from Earth.org. Per the calculations, advertised pollution rose 11% in the UK from 2019 to 2022, adding the equivalent of an extra 28% to the annual carbon output of every resident in the country.

People are truly fed up with these kinds of practices, though. As one Redditor said, "I don't drink their beer. A giant sign flying behind a plane isn't going to change my mind on any product."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




