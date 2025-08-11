Officials double down on sweeping ban on common shopping items — here's what's happening

The move is an attempt at a more direct approach.

In an effort to reduce the amount of single-use plastic still being used in Odisha, India, officials are now attempting to enact stricter enforcement of a sweeping ban already put in place.

As reported by the New Indian Express, the government in Odisha formally banned single-use plastics in 2019. However, that ban has proven ineffective.

Satyabrata Sahu, the additional chief secretary of the Home, Forest, and Environment departments in Odisha, has requested that all other state government departments discontinue their use of single-use plastics while in office locations.

Sahu has called for the removal of plastic cutlery, trays, and polythene bags, regardless of their purpose. The move is an attempt at a more direct approach to encourage better adherence to the ban's guidelines.

According to a memo to all government departments, Sahu has recommended the use of plastic alternatives. This includes turning to steel, copper, glass, or bamboo bottles instead of those made of plastic. Sahu also suggested that government employees utilize "bags made up of paper, jute cloth, or any other organic substance."

The New Indian Express noted that the single-use plastics ban has seen poor enforcement over the last several years, especially in rural and urban areas.

India has struggled with plastic waste for many years. The country is estimated to produce around 9.4 million tons of it every year, with a large portion consisting of single-use plastics.

Without proper recycling facilities and programs, plastic waste can end up polluting landfills, waterways, and the environment.

While efforts are underway to restrict plastic use and improve waste management and recycling, plenty of challenges remain in the enforcement of bans and the collection and proper disposal of plastic.

Plastic waste can ultimately have detrimental impacts on vulnerable ecosystems and cause potential harm to human health.

Despite not being biodegradable, plastic breaks down into microplastics over time, which can contaminate the soil, water, and food chains. The production and disposal of plastics also release carbon emissions and harmful pollutants that contribute to the rising global temperatures.

