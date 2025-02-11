Lawmakers overturn ban on common store item even after majority of constituents voted in favor: 'We [shouldn't] have to keep fighting with the courts'

The decision has frustrated advocates who spent over a year working to get the ban on the ballot.

A push to cut down on plastic waste in Bozeman, Montana, had strong momentum. In November, voters showed strong support for a ban on single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam containers.

This was a clear statement from the community and a shift toward more sustainable choices. But despite that decisive vote, the ban has been put on hold after a court ruling, as reported by KBZK. The decision shows just how easily state laws can block local efforts to protect the environment — even when the majority of residents are on board.

What's happening?

The ban aimed to eliminate single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam containers and passed in November with nearly two-thirds of the vote. But in December, the court ruled that a state law blocking local plastic regulations also applies to citizen-led initiatives, putting the ordinance on hold.

The decision has frustrated environmental advocates who spent over a year working to get the ban on the ballot. John Meyer from the nonprofit Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, which led the effort, is still hopeful.

"There's still a chance, [and] there's still opportunity for the legislature and the local committees to talk about this and get this moving forward in the legislature so that we don't have to keep fighting with the courts and the legislature in court," Meyer said, according to KBZK.

Why is this important?

Single-use items like bags and Styrofoam containers harm wildlife, pollute waterways, and break down into microplastics that end up in our food and water. The goal of Bozeman's ban was to cut down on plastic pollution, but the court's decision makes it clear that state laws can override local action, no matter how strong the voter support.

This isn't just happening in Bozeman. In South Carolina, Beaufort County struggled to strengthen plastic bag rules after businesses found loopholes in an earlier ordinance. Local initiatives are gaining support, but legal barriers keep getting in the way. Even when communities are ready to embrace sustainable changes, legal and political hurdles can slow or reverse progress.

What's being done about single-use plastics?

While Bozeman's plastic ban is on hold, the fight is far from over. Advocates are turning their attention to the state legislature, hoping to pass laws that put plastic regulations back in the hands of local communities. They're trying to steer clear of the legal battles that have dragged things out in other places.

At the same time, cities and states like California, New York, and Washington, D.C., are still making headway with plastic reduction efforts. California has managed to cut down on plastic waste, and places like New York and D.C. have banned Styrofoam and cracked down on single-use plastics.

The court ruling might have put Bozeman's plastic ban on pause, but the momentum is still there. People want change, and advocates like Meyer aren't letting up. The fight to cut back on plastic waste in Bozeman is still going strong.

