New report reveals alarming side effect of AI's explosive growth: 'It doesn't have to be this way'

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
As the AI sector booms, Americans are paying more for electricity — particularly in regions that serve as hubs for energy-hungry data centers.

As the artificial intelligence sector booms, Americans are paying more for electricity, particularly in regions that serve as hubs for data center development. Yet writers of an op-ed for OtherWords.org argue that "it doesn't have to be this way." 

What's happening?

Dan Howells and Todd Larsen examined how the data centers that power AI are impacting our neighborhoods, bank accounts, and the planet in their article for OtherWords — and even though AI holds promise to make our lives better in many ways, the results aren't all so rosy. 

For one, data centers require massive amounts of energy to function, with AI alone consuming enough energy to power 7.2 million American homes, according to MIT Technology Review, which did a deep dive into a 2024 report by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.   

As a result, utility companies need to invest in new infrastructure, and in order to meet demand, some of that infrastructure relies on dirty fuels such as coal and gas. Ultimately, customers pay the price — both financially and in terms of their health. Air pollution causes millions of premature deaths each year and is associated with chronic health conditions like asthma.

Moreover, while AI-focused companies, like Amazon and Google, bring welcome economic opportunities to neighborhoods when they set up shop, residents near data centers report sleep deprivation and reduced quality of life because of incessant noise.

Why is this important?

AI has the potential to make our communities safer, greener, and more sustainable. For example, an AI-powered early warning system for natural disasters could save lives with more precise forecasting that improves evacuation times. 

AI tools can also protect our food supply by supporting more efficient crop growth. They can even lead to better patient outcomes in health care settings because of their ability to gain insights from large volumes of diagnostic data, according to a study in npj Digital Medicine.

However, whether AI ultimately becomes more of a boon or a burden is in our hands — and particularly the hands of the companies and leaders most heavily invested in AI. 

Howells and Larsen underscore that in the absence of sustainable development, AI's negative impacts are "only projected to grow." 

What can be done about this?

Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta are among the tech giants that have announced their intent to transition to 100% renewable energy — and have made significant investments in these nonpolluting sources of power. A breakthrough in chip-cooling technology from Microsoft could even reduce energy consumption and the need for new data center construction. 

Nonetheless, their massive energy needs have led them to revisit expensive fossil fuels, as the writers note in their op-ed for OtherWords.

"These companies have the know-how and the wealth to power AI with wind, solar, and batteries — which makes it all the more puzzling that they're relying on fossil fuels to power the future," Howells and Larsen wrote.

"If these corporate giants are to be good neighbors, they first need to be open and honest about the scope and scale of the problem and the solutions needed."

In the meantime, you can use your purchasing power to help hold companies accountable. Installing home solar panels is also one of the best ways to protect yourself from rising energy costs. EnergySage's free service will connect you with vetted installers.

x