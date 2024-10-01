Lawmakers propose controversial new ban on common yard tool: 'A scourge on the local environment'

Penalties include warnings and fines for each offense — anywhere from $500 to $1,000 for businesses and $25 for homeowners.

New Jerseyans may soon say goodbye to their gas-powered leaf blowers.

A bill proposes a statewide ban on gas-powered leaf blowers to reduce air and noise pollution.

If it passes, it would ban the sale of two-stroke engine gas-powered leaf blowers beginning two years after it is enacted into law. Four years after its passing, the use of a two-stroke engine leaf blower would be banned, and four-stroke engines will only be permitted in non-residential areas from March 15 to May 15 and Oct. 15 through Dec. 15. Exceptions are made for pest management.

Penalties include warnings and fines for each offense — anywhere from $500 to $1,000 for businesses and $25 for homeowners.

Sen. Bob Smith, the sponsor of the bill, called gas-powered leaf blowers "a scourge on the local environment" in a NJ Advance Media article.

The Garden State wouldn't be the first to ditch these leaf blowers — Portland, Oregon, plans to eliminate the use of gas-powered leaf blowers by 2028.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Those who replace their gas-powered leaf blower with an electric counterpart are eligible for tax credits — up to 50% of the cost of the leaf blower. Electric leaf blowers are quieter, lighter, and can be wired or wireless and rechargeable.

Analyzing data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Environment America found that gas-powered lawn equipment "emitted more than 30 million tons of carbon dioxide, the leading cause of global warming. That's more climate-altering pollution than was produced in the city of Los Angeles in 2021."

That's billions of pounds of cancer-causing, lung-harming pollutants in the air. The noise pollution is damaging, too. Leaf blowers can reach nearly 100 decibels for the operator and 75 decibels for passersby 50 feet away, per No Noise. Prolonged exposure to sounds above 70 dB is considered harmful, with the potential to damage hearing.

🗣️ Do you think governments should ban the production of gas-powered lawn equipment?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

It may take some time, but Smith is confident citizens will adapt to the change.

"There are an abundance of cheap electric alternatives, which are quieter, safer to operate, and less harmful for the environment," he told NJ Advance Media.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.