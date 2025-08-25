State senators introduce controversial bill shielding gas vehicles and appliances — here's how it could impact homeowners

State senators in New Jersey have introduced legislation to protect residents' gas vehicles and appliances in response to the governor's proposed clean energy plan, which would ban dirty fuels in the next few years.

What's happening?

According to Save Jersey, the "Affordable Home Energy Protection Act" (S4610) would prevent state and local governments from enforcing restrictions on appliances that rely on fossil fuels. Meanwhile, "Vehicle Choice Protection Act" (S4611) would keep the state from banning gas-powered cars.

Senator Tiver of Burlington County claimed that the bill would ensure affordable energy for residents, as electricity prices have risen around 20% per year in New Jersey. The senator asserted that banning gas-powered vehicles and appliances would make it nearly impossible for some people "to cool a house and afford a car at the same time."

"Banning gas appliances, heating systems, and cars is anti-consumer, anti-affordability, and anti-freedom," claimed Assemblyman Michael Torrissi, according to Save Jersey.

Why are the bills concerning?

Despite the claims of these politicians, however, clean energy alternatives to gas-powered vehicles and appliances are generally more affordable to run. They're also getting cheaper all the time as the technology advances.

Meanwhile, these bills pose a threat to both human health and the environment. Gas-powered cars and stoves have been linked to asthma, other respiratory issues, cardiovascular problems, and even cancer, as the Guardian and Yale Climate Connections explain. They also increase indoor and outdoor air pollution, contributing to the changing climate and more extreme weather.

If these bills are passed, they would surely be detrimental to efforts to reduce carbon pollution and keep the world moving toward an all-electric future.

What can residents do to avoid gas stoves?

Luckily, you can have a stove powered by electromagnetism and still save money on monthly bills. Induction stoves are an affordable way to avoid the dangers of gas stoves, and you can snag up to $840 in rebates for an induction stove. Plus, you'll enjoy faster cooking times since these stoves are much more efficient than gas versions.

If you don't want to invest in a full-scale induction oven, you can find countertop plug-in models starting at around $50.

