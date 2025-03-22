Government moves to eliminate harmful substance linked to lasting health risks: 'A significant step forward'

"Science shows that the ongoing use of PFAS can harm both the environment and human health."

Just like their closest neighbors to the south, Canada is proposing a gradual phasing out of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

Often referred to as "forever chemicals," PFAS have been used in products such as cookware, personal care products, and even food packaging. The EPA has linked PFAS exposure to possible health problems like cancer and increased cholesterol levels, though more studies are needed to determine the exact connection.

In a press release, the Canadian government laid out a plan it says will protect "the health of Canadians, as well as safeguarding the environment." As part of that plan, the government will propose the addition of PFAS to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

As reported by the United Nations Environment Programme, PFAS can last up to several thousand years. This can lead to an increase of waste that is unable to break down inside our landfills.

According to the proposal, the government would enact "Phase 1" starting in 2025, which would address PFAS in firefighting foams. Concerns over the presence of PFAS in fire countermeasures have pressured communities like New Jersey to seek alternative solutions.

In "Phase 2," products with PFAS that are "not needed for the protection of human health, safety, or the environment" will also be phased out. This includes cosmetics, food packaging materials, and textiles.

Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change, noted the importance of moving to ban PFAS. "Today, the government is taking a significant step forward to better protect workers, firefighters, and all Canadians from 'forever chemicals,'" Guilbeault said in a statement.

"Science shows that the ongoing use of PFAS can harm both the environment and human health. With this announcement, we are leading the way with our partners — including Indigenous peoples and industry experts — to protect not only the health of our ecosystems and Canadians but also the resilience of our economy."

