At least a dozen states are passing laws with wide-ranging impacts on America's diet: 'Informing the public about the dangers'

"I am a mother of two and care deeply about their health. I think most parents do."

When you walk around the grocery store and take a close look at many of our food products, you might notice that artificial food dyes have become a big part of what we eat. From our favorite cereals to even yogurt, food manufacturers have relied on dyes for decades.

However, a dozen states have worked to pass laws to throw synthetic food coloring in the trash. And more states might be joining them soon.

In New York, a bill sponsored by Sen. Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Anna Kelles seeks to ban the use of a number of potentially harmful additives and artificial dyes from foods sold or manufactured in the state.

Referred to as the Food Safety and Chemical Disclosure Act, the bill has been brought to the state's Agriculture Committee. "New Yorkers need and deserve the highest level of protection when it comes to the safety of the food we eat," Kavanagh told The Legislative Gazette.

One step ahead of New York, the West Virginia Senate passed House Bill 2354, designed to ban dyes such as Red No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1, Blue No. 2, and Green No. 3 from foods and drinks.

The health impact of artificial food dyes has been known for years. Studies have shown that dyes such as Red No. 40 have been linked to the rise of early-onset colorectal cancer in mice. Another study investigated the connection between food color additives and hyperactive disorders in children.

Laura Wakim Chapman, chair of the West Virginia Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, spoke to the Guardian regarding the push to ban food dyes. "Viral videos and social media content is informing the public about the dangers of unnecessary food additives," Wakim Chapman said. "I am a mother of two and care deeply about their health. I think most parents do."

The dozen states working to ban artificial food dyes come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked the usage of Red 3 in January 2025. The FDA has instructed manufacturers to "reformulate their products" by Jan. 15, 2027, or Jan. 18, 2028.

In an effort to find alternatives, many natural food dyes have utilized ingredients such as beet powder and even crushed freeze-dried strawberries to find pops of color.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.