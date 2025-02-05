Food additive scientist questions why potentially harmful substance hasn't been banned: 'It's pretty clear evidence that they're not necessary'

The best course of action for consumers is education and awareness.

Experts warn about propylparaben, an additive found in a variety of food products. While it is banned in the European Union, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration still authorizes the use of this known hormone disruptor in foods.

What is propylparaben and why is it added to food?

Propylparaben is a chemical additive used as a preservative. It's most commonly added to bread, trail mixes, and cookies to prevent mold growth and extend the shelf life of products. It's also added to pharmaceuticals and beauty products, including lotions, shampoos, makeup, and shaving creams.

Is propylparaben safe?

Adding propylparaben to food products does not increase the nutritional value. In fact, research shows propylparaben does more harm than good.

Thomas Galligan, the principal scientist for food additives and supplements at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, discussed the health risks associated with propylparaben, citing research conducted by the European Food Safety Authority. According to the study's findings, propylparaben could harm male reproduction and hormones.

Other studies indicate that long-term exposure to parabens could cause carcinogenesis, cardiovascular disease, respiratory problems, and reproductive issues.

"Because they're banned in the EU, it's pretty clear evidence that they're not necessary," Galligan told The Cool Down. "These food companies have already identified alternatives for that market."

Galligan went on to explain that in Europe, companies have no problems making bread without propylparaben.

Why hasn't the FDA banned propylparaben?

While the FDA has yet to ban propylparaben, California banned the additive two years ago along with other potentially hazardous ingredients. Galligan told The Cool Down that work is ongoing "to get those banned in other states as well beyond California."

Moving forward, Galligan said he's "cautiously optimistic," as the FDA has recently taken some steps in the right direction. Along with banning food dye Red 3, the FDA has launched an enhanced framework to better address food safety concerns, specifically related to chemicals in food products.

"I say cautiously because there's a long road to go before this plan is implemented and actually results in unsafe chemicals getting out of the food supply," Galligan told The Cool Down. "But I do see some changes occurring at the FDA."

What should consumers do about propylparaben?

The best course of action for consumers is education and awareness. When you purchase food products, always read the ingredients label. As a general rule of thumb, try avoiding consuming products that contain potentially harmful additives, such as propylparaben.

