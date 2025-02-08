Home cook shares everyday food dye alternatives to transform your dishes: 'It removes literally so many negative side effects'

"That's what I'm saying … so simple."

A popular TikToker recently sparked an online debate when she posted a helpful hack for using natural alternatives to the most common food dyes.

Carleigh Bodrug (@plantyou) demonstrated how to achieve the colors you want in your food without using traditional dyes filled with chemicals.

The scoop

In the video, Carleigh Bodrug demonstrates using spirulina, beet powder, matcha, and turmeric in place of more established food dyes.

She captioned the video, "Try these food dyes in 2025 by @plantyou. I suggest adding ¼ tsp at a time to get your desired color to things like icing and batter."

How it's helping

The video hack is particularly relevant now that the FDA has garnered significant headlines with its decision to ban Red Dye No. 3.

The move came after years of controversy as the dye, found in certain foods, cosmetics, and medicines, has been linked to significant health problems, including thyroid conditions, tumors, and neuroinflammation.

Red Dye No. 3 is not the only food dye that is linked to health issues. Many other common food dyes that are still readily available have been linked to cancers and other frightening health complications. The situation is so dire that the CEO of Consumer Reports wrote an op-ed for TCD calling for food dyes to be banned in food served at schools.

But using natural dyes also has other benefits. First, you're saving money because you don't have to buy chemical dyes. Many of the suggestions made by Bodrug are items that can already be found in your kitchen cabinet. And you're eliminating waste by using what you already have.

What people are saying

Many of the commenters on the original video hack were overwhelmingly positive.

One enthused, "That's what I'm saying … so simple … and it removes literally so many negative side effects."

The most common concern among viewers of the video hack was that these natural flavors might have an adverse effect on the taste of the food being made.

One asked, "Interesting idea but are there alternatives that don't alter flavor?"

Others in the online conversation tried to allay these concerns with helpful suggestions.

One offered, "Okay for red/pink – freeze dried strawberries blended. Tastes better!"

Another suggested, "[W]ith beets add more vanilla, turmeric add orange ginger and honey, spirulina add almond or vanilla[.]"

