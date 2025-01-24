How worried should you be about Red 40? Here's what experts say

With the recent ban on the synthetic food dye Red No. 3 in the United States, many food scientists and consumer groups are wondering if other artificial additives, such as Red 40, might be next on the chopping block.

Following the Red 3 ban, Consumer Reports created a petition urging the Food and Drug Administration to ban the other six major chemical food dyes — including Red 40 — because of their links to adverse health problems in children.

CNN reported that in September, California banned Red 40 and all other major artificial food dyes from food and beverages sold in public schools because of concerns about food dyes causing neurobehavioral issues in kids.

So, how worried should you be about Red 40, and are there any healthier alternatives available?

The Cool Down spoke to several independent food safety experts to learn more about the potential harms of these synthetic dyes and what you can do to minimize your exposure.

What is Red 40, and why is it added to food?

Red 40, also known as Allura Red AC, is a synthetic color additive made from petroleum that gives foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and certain cosmetics a bright red color. According to the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest, Red 40 is the most widely used dye and is one of three dyes — the others being Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 — that account for 90% of all food dye usage in the U.S.

Citing data from the Department of Agriculture, CSPI stated that more than 36,000 food products sold in the U.S. contain Red 40. The compound is most commonly found in candies, sodas, baked goods, cereals, dessert powders, and chips.

Thomas Galligan, the principal scientist for food additives at CSPI, told TCD that Red 40 is added to foods "exclusively to increase their visual appeal, to make them look a certain way so that consumers want to buy them." He said that artificial dyes do not add nutritional value, preserve food, or perform any other important function.

"It's purely just for marketing," Galligan told us.

Since bright colors are appealing to children, food companies mainly target them in selling products that contain food dyes. One study discovered that candies marketed to children had the highest percentage of products with artificial dyes, followed by fruit snacks, drink powders, and frozen breakfast foods.

While Red 40 has been touted as a safer alternative to Red 3 since there aren't many animal studies linking it to cancer, per CNN, experts cite other reasons why the FDA should consider banning the chemical.

Is Red 40 safe?

Research shows that food additives can negatively impact humans in both the short and long term. For example, a 2021 study by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment found that Red 40 and other major food dyes can exacerbate behavioral problems and reduce attention in children.

The research covered the seven most commonly used synthetic food dyes and included 27 human clinical trials. "What California reported was that these types of behavioral effects that are caused by food dyes can have long-term impacts on children if kids are continually exposed to them," Galligan told TCD.

"If kids continually eat food dyes, they might experience ongoing symptoms like hyperactivity, inattentiveness, and restlessness that then impairs their ability to succeed in school or socially," he added.

Why hasn't the FDA banned Red 40?

A 2019 meeting of the FDA's science board determined that "most children have no effects from consuming foods containing color additives, though some evidence suggested that certain children may be part of a sensitive subpopulation," an FDA spokesperson told CBS News.

"Reassessing the safety of chemicals in food as new, relevant data become available is a priority for the FDA," they added.

However, Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, told us that the FDA's process for determining if food additives are safe for consumption does not keep up with the latest scientific research.

"In many cases, the FDA has either never had an opportunity to review food additives or the last time they did so was 40 to 60 years ago," he said.

Part of the issue could be a lack of funding and the fact that around 10,000 chemicals are allowed in foods sold in the U.S., making it difficult for the FDA to assess them all.

"The FDA has consistently asked for additional funds for this work, and Congress has not appropriated those funds to the agency. So the FDA can only do so much without the resourcing it needs and that's the role that Congress really needs to play," Galligan told TCD.

In 2010, the European Union began adding warning labels to products that contain Red 40 and other food dyes to indicate that they "may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children," per CBS News.

If the U.S. put similar labels on products that are potentially harmful to human health, that would help consumers make an informed decision until the FDA performs a more thorough review of Red 40.

What should consumers do about Red 40?

"For … all the food dyes, we do recommend that all consumers avoid them given the risks that they pose. And that's easier said than done," Galligan said.

However, he recommended consumers check out CSPI's "Chemical Cuisine" database, which helps them identify which additives to avoid, limit, or consume safely using the latest scientific data.

Limiting or avoiding ultra-processed foods such as chips, candies, desserts, and other items that likely contain Red 40 is also a good idea.

Ronholm told us that consumers can look into healthier fruit- and vegetable-based food dyes derived from strawberries, carrots, or red cabbage.

"There are natural alternatives available — especially for dyes — that are less toxic and even just as cost-effective," he said.

Luckily, the biodesign startup Michroma has developed an all-natural replacement for Red 40 made from safe-to-eat fungi grown in a controlled environment. Once it becomes commercially available, it could make the food industry much healthier for people and the planet.

