Balenciaga sparks backlash over $250 accessories: 'It's kind of embarrassing'

It's common knowledge that luxury fashion enthusiasts care about the brands they own. While it doesn't necessarily mean the products are made with higher-quality materials, the prestige is in the tag, and often, the product has the luxury designer's name branded all over it.

While some luxury designers' items lean more towards classic and timeless pieces, others, like Balenciaga, are more recognized for outlandish designs and collaborations. One of its more surprising jewelry releases was made with a material that often costs mere cents, but it retailed for $250.

TikToker Steffie Price (@steffieinthecity) shared a video after the product's release showcasing the black striped shoelace bow earrings.

"At this point, it really just seems like Balenciaga is doing whatever they can to generate press and it's kind-of embarrassing," says Steffie. "Maybe just have really cool designs instead."

Commenters were quick to agree.

One TikTok user said, "I think they're just proving a point. Conspicuous consumers will overpay for everything designer, regardless."

Another said, "This is what Balenciaga wants. They want people to talk about their brand so they get more famous."

These shoelace earrings are just part of the long list of mind-boggling releases produced by the Balenciaga brand. A few of its latest controversial releases have been stiletto Crocs, a toolbox bag, a trash bag, and the graffiti-tagged and torn-up Paris sneaker, per Highsnobiety.

There is nothing wrong with liking designer brands, but constantly buying new clothing creates a bigger demand for the fashion industry. Currently, the fashion industry is the second biggest user of water and produces 10% of global carbon pollution, per Earth.org.

What's wonderful is that you can find designer products at a steep discount at consignment shops and thrift stores near you. Many customers have already shared their wins, such as $38 Manolo Blahnik heels, a $1 Chloe sweater, and a $9 Louis Vuitton pouchlet.

For items as whimsical as the shoelace earrings, it's also an opportunity to have a little fun.

One commenter said, "They're turning into five-minute crafts," while another said, "Um, I can make these."

What's stopping you from grabbing a new pair of shoelaces and making your own set? Even the TikTok creator is excited about the social media possibilities, saying, "I cannot wait to see the DIY parodies of these."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




