Shopper floored after discovering tag on unassuming sweater at local thrift store: 'Clearly the person who priced this didn't know what it was'

One lucky thrifter recently shared their jaw-dropping find after discovering a luxury Chloé baby sweater for just $1 — proving that thrifting can lead to major savings on high-end items.

The Reddit user posted their find in the r/thrifting subreddit, captioning the post:

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Clearly the person who priced this didn't know what it was. It was 50% off so I paid $1. Going back later to see if I can find the matching bottoms."

The sweater, a Chloé baby button-up, is no ordinary find. Typically, similar sweaters from the luxury French brand retail for anywhere between $180 and $280 — making this thrift store score a major win.









Thrifting has grown in popularity not only for its ability to save shoppers money but also for its role in sustainable living.

According to ThredUp's 2023 resale report, the secondhand market is projected to reach $350 billion globally by 2027, driven by shoppers who are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of fast fashion.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that over 11 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills each year in the United States alone, much of which could be reused or recycled through secondhand shopping. By choosing thrift stores, shoppers reduce demand for new products while keeping perfectly usable items out of landfills.

According to TCD's guide to thrifting, thrift stores offer an accessible and affordable way to shop for everything from daily essentials to rare, luxury-brand pieces such as this sweater.

This viral moment also highlights the thrill of finding hidden gems among racks of donated clothing.

Reddit users didn't hold back their excitement.

"Good find for sure!" one commenter said.

"So sweet! Good luck finding the bottoms!" another added. "Oh WOW! It's so cute. What a find!" someone else wrote.

