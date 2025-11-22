New report reveals plug-and-play solar panels could soon take over US markets: 'A cost-saving appliance that will pay for itself'

A new study shows that small, plug-in solar systems could be the future of energy in the United States.

The study by nonprofit Bright Saver, as reported on by Fox40, shows how these systems have already been adopted by more than 4 million homes in Europe. Because they don't require rooftop panels to be installed, they can be used by those who live in apartments or rent their homes.

Solar is one of the world's cleanest forms of energy, and it can reduce your reliance on dirty, pollution-causing fuels while also lowering monthly energy bills.

But for others who can't install panels on their roof, plug-in systems could be an easy, affordable alternative. In order for that to happen, the study argues, American policymakers need to remove hurdles and restrictions and make it simple to purchase these systems.





"We are at a decisive inflection point for energy affordability in this country," study author Cora Stryker said in a release. "Millions of Americans will adopt it within the next few years because they'll no longer see it as a long-term investment but rather a cost-saving appliance that will pay for itself as fast as an energy-efficient refrigerator or LED lighting."

