New law sparks unexpected solar revolution: 'We are seeing a continuous increase in solar installations'

A little success and positive reinforcement can go a long way, and DIY solar installations are having that effect on residents across Germany, as the New York Times detailed.

A diverse range of consumers have begun to purchase easily hangable solar panels and are mounting them on balcony railings. They go for around $200 — double that if you want the whole kit — and can supply enough power to run a laptop or small refrigerator, per the NYT.

Germany isn't known for its sunny skies, but according to Clean Energy Wire, the country ranked fifth globally for installed capacity, and that was in 2021. Just last year, the country's grid got 55% of its power from renewable sources, as Reuters noted, with solar accounting for 12% of that.

"We are seeing a continuous increase in solar installations in particular," Klaus Müller, president of a German regulatory agency, told the NYT. "Compared to the total capacity at the end of 2023, almost 10 percent more solar capacity was added. Of that, two-thirds was installed on buildings, which includes balcony systems."

The country's resources have taken a hit due to military conflicts, leading them to encourage more sustainable energy options. As a result, laws have recently been passed to prevent landlords and co-op boards from blocking these self-installed panels, per the NYT report, while registration requirements have also been loosened.

The news outlet also spoke to people in the area, like Thomas Losch, a recent convert to home solar. He's been experiencing social-media levels of engagement with the solar app he has, checking it each morning to see how much power is there.

"I am now completely hooked on how I can produce energy from the sun," he said. "It has become like taking a drug. It's not like I'm saving the world, but I am doing my bit. It's a good feeling."

By harnessing the energy of the sun, we can wean ourselves off dirty fuels and enjoy clean, sustainable power. This can improve the air quality around us, and work toward the greater goal of reducing planet-warming pollution.

Commenters were also caught up in the green wave, with one sharing the incremental benefit of small installations as part of a whole: "The actual direct benefits from plug-in solar panels may be small, but they create an incremental shift towards a more sustainable lifestyle."

Another commenter from California wondered when U.S. residents would catch up, saying: "We have solar in CA and I am always amazed when we travel to other parts of the U.S. and there [isn't any] on the homes."

"Solar energy is here. The technology has been here for some time, and we should be using it much more than we are."

