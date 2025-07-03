Health experts issue warning about baby clothing purchased from popular retailers: 'It's a substance that stays in the body'

"They can avoid a lot of the regulatory processes that help keep our products safe."

It can be difficult to discern what is and what isn't worth the investment for your family when babies and toddlers enter new stages so quickly.

Just as much as getting a high-quality car seat is a no-brainer, spending frugally on clothes is the right choice for many. But spending less has turned parents to fast fashion sites such as Shein and Temu, which can introduce their children to chemicals.

What's happening?

Recent research from CBC Marketplace, Greenpeace, and the Seoul city government revealed that 15-25% of fast fashion clothing items contain high levels of chemicals, including phthalates, cadmium, formaldehyde, and lead. Margaret Bell, a biologist and associate professor at DePaul University, explained to NBC Chicago why that is.

"Unfortunately when products are being imported from other countries into the U.S.

directly to a consumer … they can avoid a lot of the regulatory processes that help keep our products safe," Bell said.

Bell added that chemical compounds can be used to make fabrics resistant to stains and wrinkles or to add more color. Testing found that one article of clothing in the study contained almost 20 times the safe amount of lead, while some shoes and bags had 100 times the safe amount of phthalates.

Why are chemical levels in fast fashion important?

Babies' skin is more sensitive to chemical exposure, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

"If it's a substance that stays in the body and you continuously get exposed over time, then it's going to build up in the body. … Even low levels of lead affect neurodevelopment in a negative way," said Dr. Susan Buchanan, the director of the Great Lakes Center for Reproductive and Children's Environmental Health, per NBC Chicago.

Beyond potential neurological and skin damage, fast fashion contributes to the crowding of landfills and microplastics in waterways. Fashion is also one of the highest polluting industries on the planet, as 100 billion garments are manufactured every year, of which more than 101 million tons end up in landfills. Fast fashion clothing, in particular, is often worn less than 10 times before it's tossed as it is not made to last.

What's being done about chemical levels in fast fashion?

Countries in the European Union have added restrictions to Shein and Temu, but 97% of the clothing in the U.S. is imported, according to True Cost (via NBC Chicago).



One of the best ways to find safe and affordable clothing for your children is to thrift natural fabrics instead of buying new and synthetic ones from fast fashion brands. Not only could you save up to $1,760 a year by thrifting, but you could also access higher-quality fabrics, vintage items, and handmade goods without leaving your neighborhood.

