Man accused of quietly running a $53 billion crypto Ponzi from behind the scenes is arrested in Dubai

Dubai authorities have arrested a man investigators accuse of playing a key role in what they believe could rank among the biggest recent Ponzi schemes tied to crypto.

According to Crypto News, investigators in Spain say the alleged FX Winning fraud reached more than 30 countries and may total about €46 billion ($53.3 billion).

What happened?

Investigators in Spain say FX Winning presented itself as a crypto and foreign exchange investment platform offering unusually high returns, Crypto News reported. David Merino Quintana allegedly acted as its effective leader from behind the scenes.

Authorities say the platform worked like a Ponzi scheme, using money from newer participants to pay earlier ones.

Investigators first estimated about 5,000 victims, but now believe the total could be as high as 15,000.

The investigation also spans multiple jurisdictions, which can make tracing funds and recovering losses much more difficult.

FX Winning grew through social media promotion and referral networks, a structure that can make risky investments seem credible even when major warning signs are present.

Spanish authorities are coordinating with international law enforcement to trace assets and identify possible accomplices.

Why does it matter?

A platform may advertise impressive returns and downplay risks, but by the time serious questions begin to surface, invested money may already be spread across borders.

Digital assets and blockchain tools can serve legitimate purposes, and some projects have even been tied to cleaner energy financing.

At the same time, parts of the industry continue to face criticism over heavy energy use and weak regulation, gaps that can create opportunities for fraudsters to exploit hype, confusion, and complexity.

Consumer watchdogs have long warned about the same red flags authorities say were allegedly present here: guaranteed returns, little discussion of risk, pressure to recruit others, and a lack of clear financial reporting.

Even polished, professional-looking platforms can hide major risks.

What are people saying?

Authorities and consumer protection agencies are warning people to be cautious of any investment platform offering high returns with little risk, particularly if it depends heavily on referrals or operates in places where enforcement is limited.

Investigators believe the full scale of the damage may still be coming into view. What initially looked like a case involving thousands of victims may ultimately affect many more people.

Extradition proceedings for Merino are expected after his arrest in Dubai.

It remains unclear whether assets can be recovered and whether additional people tied to the alleged scheme will be identified.

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