Woman loses £3,000 after Facebook job chat turns into investment scam

Online investment scams, including cryptocurrency scams, are cropping up more and more, even in job chats.

One woman in the U.K. found that out the hard way after losing around £3,000 in a Facebook crypto scam that started as a conversation about employment before turning into a fake investment opportunity.

What happened?

According to Peterborough Matters, the woman had first been chatting with someone on Facebook about a job before the exchange moved into supposed investing.

Police said the scam followed a pattern that has become familiar in online fraud cases. She was first encouraged to put in small sums of about £30 and then was sent extra money back, so it appeared she had earned a profit. The scammer then pushed for larger payments, including one of roughly £300.

From there, the fraudster said there was a problem with the account and that she needed to send more money to sort it out. After sending about £3,000 across multiple payments, she was told she would have to put in another £2,000 before getting any return. At that point, she realized it was a scam, contacted the police, and stopped all contact.

Why are online investment scams concerning?

These scams can quickly empty savings because they are designed to appear convincing in the early stages. Small "returns" are often used to gain trust before victims are pressured into sending much larger amounts.

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The harm can be immediate, but the impact often goes beyond the money itself. Victims may be left dealing with debt, overdue bills, and ongoing stress after being manipulated by someone who initially appeared helpful or professional. When scams begin through social media or conversations about jobs, they can be even more persuasive because they play on people's hopes of finding work or earning extra income.

They can also blur the line between fraud and legitimate online investing. While some digital finance tools like crypto platforms have genuine uses, scammers often borrow the language of investing, trading, and quick returns to make their schemes sound credible. That can make people more vulnerable and make it harder to separate real opportunities from fraud.

What's being done about online investment scams?

It's important to be cautious about any investment pitch that begins on social media, especially if it comes from someone you do not know personally. If a person or platform promises fast profits, asks you to keep sending money to unlock earnings, or claims there is a sudden account problem that can only be fixed with more payments, those are major warning signs.

It can also help to never make decisions under pressure. If something feels wrong, stop communicating immediately.

For people interested in investing online, sticking with well-established services and independently checking every claim can go a long way. Fraudsters depend on urgency and trust, so slowing down may be the best protection.

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