New study uncovers concerning side effect of cryptocurrency boom: 'Positive shocks'

Energy-hungry cryptocurrency mining operations are pumping out more air pollution than ever.

What's happening?

According to a study published in MDPI's Sustainability journal, researchers from the University of New Haven and universities in Turkey analyzed bitcoin network data from 2017 through early 2025.

They found that the cryptocurrency's carbon output soared from roughly 3.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide at the start of 2017 to nearly 88 million metric tons eight years later.

The study uncovered a troubling pattern: When mining activity increases, pollution spikes immediately, but when mining slows down, the environmental benefits don't follow at the same pace.

"Positive shocks amplify environmental pressures more strongly than negative shocks mitigate them," the researchers noted.

They pointed to factors like mining operations relocating to regions with dirtier power grids rather than shutting down entirely.

Why is crypto's energy use concerning?

Bitcoin mining requires massive computing power to process and confirm financial exchanges on the network. Generating a single dollar of bitcoin value demands more electricity than extracting the same value in metals such as gold.

The worldwide crypto market now tops $3.4 trillion, per the study, and bitcoin holds close to 62% of that value. As the industry expands, so does its appetite for power, much of which still comes from burning coal, oil, and natural gas.

The lopsided nature of the pollution problem makes it especially tricky to address. Even during market downturns, the carbon impact lingers longer than the reduced activity might suggest.

What can be done about crypto's energy use?

Lawmakers are looking at pollution fees and taxes that would make miners pay for their environmental toll.

The study's authors suggested applying the "polluter-pays" principle to hold crypto operations accountable for environmental costs.

On the brighter side, blockchain technology itself could help fight pollution when paired with clean power.

If you're investing in crypto, consider looking into coins that use less energy-intensive systems. You can support lawmakers pushing for cleaner energy standards in your area and speak up for transparency about where mining operations get their power.

