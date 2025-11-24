Government officials announce program offering millions of people free electricity: 'Access to three free hours of power a day'

If you live in New South Wales, Queensland, or South Australia, you will soon be able to enjoy several hours a day of free energy courtesy of the government.

According to The Guardian, households in these states will have "access to three free hours of power a day," tentatively starting in July. It may sound too good to be true, but Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen explained that the initiative will reduce strain on the grid by encouraging homeowners to use more energy during the day when demand is lower and sunshine is readily available.

Bowen said that over 4 million homes have solar energy, so the program will have a big impact on sustainability and people's electric bills. So, how can customers take advantage of this exciting solar sharer offer?

The Guardian reported that customers are required to have a smart meter to sign up. If they don't have one, it can be installed by an energy provider, most of the time at no additional cost. As long as utility companies meet the standards set by the Australian Energy Regulator, they will be able to offer solar sharer plans.

Regarding the Australian solar program, participating companies have not been announced, though details are expected as the launch date approaches. The government hopes to work with other states starting in 2027.

Helen Oakey, CEO of the environmental nonprofit Renew, explained how homeowners can maximize their benefits.

"It's about being smart with your timing," she told The Guardian, adding, "If you've got an electric vehicle, you can plug it in for a midday solar snack rather than charging overnight."

