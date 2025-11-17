Energy experts get real about the economics behind solar panel leases — here's what you need to know

It's no secret that installing solar panels is one of the best ways to save on your utility bills and protect yourself against rising energy prices.

But what a lot of people don't know is that you don't need to own a solar power system to enjoy these benefits. Leasing solar panels is a better option for many people, and the experts at Palmetto broke down the differences.

To put it simply, owning solar panels will yield greater long-term savings. And, as the experts at Palmetto noted, the federal solar tax credit is going away at the end of 2025, which may prompt some prospective buyers to make the purchase now. But owning still requires a sizable upfront investment, and you're responsible for maintenance and repairs over the life of the panels.





On the other hand, if you lease, there is generally no money down for installation, and the leasing company, because it owns the panels, is typically responsible for maintenance and repairs. You are only required to pay a flat monthly rate. Because you're essentially renting the panels, you aren't eligible for any available tax credits, but the leasing company may be, and that could turn into savings for you in the form of a lower monthly rate.

Leasing can be a great option for anyone who doesn't have the cash available to cover the upfront investment of buying solar panels or can't secure a loan.

One such subscription plan is Palmetto's LightReach leasing program. It can cut your utility rate by up to 20 percent and currently allows you to take advantage of tax credits via lower rates.

All in all, it seems a menu of options is key to expanding consumer access. With more possibilities out there, the chances are increasing that a homeowner will find a choice that's right for them.

