Solar panel techs report spike in rooftop installations as federal tax credits dwindle: 'Everyone is booked up'

Contrary to popular belief, solar panels aren't just a way for homeowners in Southwest states to save money on their energy bills. In fact, a Midwest solar company has reported a surge in bookings before federal tax credits for solar panels expire at the end of the year.

JD Smith, marketing director and head of business development at Arch Solar, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the earlier-than-expected sunsetting of solar tax credits on Dec. 31 has caused a "huge rush" for installers in the Milwaukee area. "Now what we're starting to see is people asking around and seeing everyone is booked up," he said.

Going solar can do more than simply protect you against rising energy prices, even though that may be reason enough to pique your interest. Installing solar panels and pairing them with battery storage can help you maintain power during grid outages — all without the toxic emissions that trap heat in the atmosphere and exacerbate extreme weather.

In Milwaukee, homeowners aren't just rushing to install solar panels. According to the Journal Sentinel, residents also took advantage of the electric vehicle tax credit before it expired on Sept. 30. As for those interested in panels, Lehmann Electrical & Design service manager Tyler Mutch said that permitting can take up to 90 days, making it too late for some hoping to get the credits.

If buying panels isn't in your budget, Palmetto's LightReach leasing plan requires no money down and can lower your utility rate (the price you pay per unit of electricity) by up to 20%. Even if you find out that you missed your chance to snag tax credits for a panel purchase, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program can lock you into a stable energy rate.

Meanwhile, Smith told the Journal Sentinel that his company will be cautious about expanding its services until it sees how the market responds to federal solar credit expirations.

"There is a huge amount of people ready and willing to serve homeowners," Smith told the Journal Sentinel. "All of that is going to be a different market a year from now."

